This Backpack Turns You into a Walking Gatcha Toy Machine

Do you love Gatcha toy machines just a little too much? Then have I got the item for you.

© T-ARTS

This “Showy Gatcha” backpack byis a similar size and shape to an actual gatcha machine. While it doesn't actually have a dispenser mechanism, the dispenser wheel turns normally and even gives off all the expected clicking sounds. It even has several empty gatcha balls to fill with your favorite little items and put in the display window pocket.

© T-ARTS

The backpack retails for 9,900 yen (approx. $75.30) and can be purchased on Takara Tomy Group E Online Shop . Pre-orders currently open and will close on February 26.

Source: Takara Tomy A.R.T.S via YouPouch