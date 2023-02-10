Genshin Impact Voice Actors Condemn Elliot Gindi Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Gindi has since come out and confirmed some of the allegations while denying others.

© COGNOSPHERE

This past Tuesday, a former moderator of'sand Discord shared a document (warning: explicit content) containing alleged screenshots of Gindi's sexual misconduct with several fans—some of whom were allegedly underage at the time. The document spread like wildfire across thecommunity and Gindi has since come out and confirmed some of the allegations while denying others.

Gindi wrote in a TwitLonger post:

I am deeply sorry to those I hurt. It was never my intention to hurt anyone. I tried to keep it above board. I thought everything was consensual and safe. I tried to tell myself I could make it ethical with clear communication and boundaries. I was so wrong and I realized this which is why I tried to come clean to everyone I know, log off and get therapy. To those who believed in me even after I came clean I'm sorry to have let you down. Please do not use this as an opportunity to bash other cast members or the game. No one knew. What is true: All of the screenshots of the chat logs. Yes, all of the cringy sex talk. Yes, I did threaten suicide if it got out. I didn't think through the severity of that. I'm sorry. I never intended to change someone ace, they insisted this is what they wanted. I ended things, but later gave in to emotional weakness and re-engaged when I was offered a chance to What is not true: That I knowingly did anything with anyone underage That I did not respect someone's pronoun changes. I was not "waiting" for someone 15 to turn 18. I flatly rejected them. Re: Other questionable practices: There are times when I've streamed in my boxers, but there was never any sexual intention nor focus meant by this. I did not realize it could be interpreted that way and I apologize profusely to anyone who was made uncomfortable by this. In addition, I did not engage with anyone in the ways described above outside of those 3 people I was involved with. I understand what I did was wrong and inappropriate, and to the best of my ability tried to confess as much to those I contacted. I reacted inappropriately to situations where I felt desired, and caused harm to so many people in the process. I understand that my actions have consequences, and am committing myself to accepting my responsibility while making the effort to get - and do - better.

Over the past few days, over 50 of his fellow Genshin Impact voice actors have publicly voiced their condemnation and outrage at Gindi's alleged sexual misconduct. Gindi voices Tighnari in the Genshin Impact mobile game.

Some reacted in rage:

Jenny Yokobori (Yoimiya in Genshin Impact): Now that I have more spoons: Elliot Gindi is abhorrent. The abuse that he inflicted upon his victims is unforgivable. I am absolutely disgusted with him and anyone trying to defend him.



I wish nothing but peace for the victims.



I don't give a shit about any “apology”, though — Jenny Yokobori (@JennyYokobori) February 8, 2023

Ashley Biski (Layla in Genshin Impact) Now to say I'm pissed off is an understatement. So do not EVER utter my name, it's consonants, or it's vowels in the same breath as that persons. Please and thank you. — Ashely Biski = Layla❄️✨ (@ashethegreat) February 8, 2023

Brianna Knickerbocker (Hu Tao in Genshin Impact) I am furious. HOW DARE Elliot threaten to take his life if the victims came forward. Truly sick in the head. Everything Elliot has done has left me so angry and triggered. There needs to be consequences for his actions. There needs to be support for the victims.



BELIEVE VICTIMS. — Brianna Knickerbocker (@briannanoellek) February 8, 2023

Others spoke of the responsibility that actors have towards their fans:

Brandon Winckler (Takuya [Blue Oni] in Genshin Impact) As an actor you have a responsibility for how you handle yourself with fans. Alot of these people are literal children. They adore you/the characters you play.



To take advantage of that is beyond gross. — Brandon Winckler (@BWincklerVA) February 8, 2023

Valory Pierce (Tanina in Genshin Impact) When you're considered a public figure, it is your sole responsibility to set appropriate and respectful boundaries especially with fans and admirers of your work.



But taking advantage of someone else's fragile mental-health for your own narcissistic pleasure? Absolutely vile. — Valory Pierce 🔜 Natsukashii Con (@valorypierce) February 8, 2023

Chris Tergliafera (Capitano in Genshin Impact) Fans sending fan art of a character you voice is such an honor. To take their love for the character as an opportunity to groom/manipulate them is pure evil. My heart hurts for all the victims.



No excuses for it, period. Go away, get help, don't come back. https://t.co/RRYuBIkPeO — Chris Tergliafera 🔜 Wales! (@Tergliafera) February 8, 2023

Anne Yatco (Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact) It's hard to put my feelings to words. People with public visibility (actors) bear a responsibility to treat their fans w/ respect. To do the opposite or worse is absolutely inexcusable. If you're hurting, I'm sorry. If you spoke up, thank you. I had no clue. I'm sad and angry. — Anne Yatco (@annejyatco) February 8, 2023

Some have already cut Gindi out of their lives:

Zach Aguilar (Aether in Genshin Impact) Disappointed and angry. I have removed the stream with Elliot and will no longer be associating with him. I refuse to give someone like this a platform in any way. To use your power this way over fans is disgusting and shameful. My heart goes out for the victims of this situation — Zach Aguilar (@airzach) February 8, 2023

Erika Harlacher -Stone (Venti in Genshin Impact) Furious. Elliot Gindi has been removed from all group streams/activities I have any part in organizing moving forward. I'm… this is really triggering for me… — Erika Harlacher-Stone (@ErikaHarlacher) February 8, 2023

Some even added stories of their own:

Chloe Eves (Haypasia and Rukkhadevata in Genshin Impact) Thank you all for your supportive and encouraging words. Being honest I was scared coming forward about this. But rest assured since then thanks to folks like yourselves, I have been regaining my confidence and pride. Also remember there are still so many good eggs out there❣️ — Chloe Eves | Voice Actor (@ChloeEvesVA) February 9, 2023

Corina Boettger (Paimon in Genshin Impact) Person that I "took it well". Which makes me feel gross that he thought I was on his side. I wasn't. Even him watering down the situation I told him it was bad. And yeah over the call I didn't yell or freak out but that doesn't mean I was okay. I shut down. My partner has had to — Zulu & Lima (Corina, Follower of Cthulhu) (@thebirdzulu) February 8, 2023

Of course, if there was one common sentiment beyond condemnation, it was the showing of support for those who spoke out:

Nazeeh H. Tarsha (Alhaitham in Genshin Impact) Absolutely vile, heinous and despicable.



To the victims, coming forth is not an easy thing to do by any stretch of the imagination. Your bravery is nothing short of admirable. May you find some semblance of solace in the outpouring of support and begin your healing process. — Nazeeh H. Tarsha (@NazeehTarsha) February 8, 2023

Sarah Miller -Crews (Lumine in Genshin Impact) Shocked and disgusted. I'm sending all my heart to the victims of this situation, I hope all of you are okay. Elliot's behavior is absolutely inexcusable and he won't be part of any group streams I help organize in the future. — Sarah Miller-Crews (@smillercrews) February 8, 2023

Laura Stahl (Barbara and Xinyan in Genshin Impact) im so sick and heartbroken



to those who have been hurt, you have my love and sympathy.



to those who came forward i admire your strength. i wish you never had to use it this way.



our community is so precious, and you all deserve so much better.



please take time to heal. — Laura Stahl (@laura_stahl) February 8, 2023

And it wasn't just the voice actors. Genshin Impact voice director Chris Faiella made sure to weigh in as well, promising that miHoYo , the studio behind Genshin Impact, would be informed about the situation.

I personally would like to champion the ones who stepped forward and brought all of this to light. Trust that I am doing everything that I can, using what limited power I do have, to rectify this situation and will absolutely inform the folks at miHoYo. — Chris Faiella (@ChrisFaiella) February 8, 2023

In a response to Kotaku, a miHoYo representative had this to say about the situation: “We deeply regret the harm and damage that happened to our fans, gamers, community, and anyone affected. Both our internal teams and external partners including our voice acting studio have been working together on an urgent solution. And we will keep you posted on the progress.”

To see even more comments from the game's voice actors, be sure to check out this thread by Twitter user @Onikazuha.