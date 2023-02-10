×
Genshin Impact Voice Actors Condemn Elliot Gindi Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Gindi has since come out and confirmed some of the allegations while denying others.

© COGNOSPHERE
This past Tuesday, a former moderator of Genshin Impact voice actor Elliot Gindi's Twitch and Discord shared a document (warning: explicit content) containing alleged screenshots of Gindi's sexual misconduct with several fans—some of whom were allegedly underage at the time. The document spread like wildfire across the Genshin Impact community and Gindi has since come out and confirmed some of the allegations while denying others.

Gindi wrote in a TwitLonger post:

I am deeply sorry to those I hurt. It was never my intention to hurt anyone. I tried to keep it above board. I thought everything was consensual and safe. I tried to tell myself I could make it ethical with clear communication and boundaries. I was so wrong and I realized this which is why I tried to come clean to everyone I know, log off and get therapy. To those who believed in me even after I came clean I'm sorry to have let you down. Please do not use this as an opportunity to bash other cast members or the game. No one knew.

What is true: All of the screenshots of the chat logs. Yes, all of the cringy sex talk. Yes, I did threaten suicide if it got out. I didn't think through the severity of that. I'm sorry. I never intended to change someone ace, they insisted this is what they wanted. I ended things, but later gave in to emotional weakness and re-engaged when I was offered a chance to

What is not true: That I knowingly did anything with anyone underage That I did not respect someone's pronoun changes. I was not "waiting" for someone 15 to turn 18. I flatly rejected them.

Re: Other questionable practices: There are times when I've streamed in my boxers, but there was never any sexual intention nor focus meant by this. I did not realize it could be interpreted that way and I apologize profusely to anyone who was made uncomfortable by this. In addition, I did not engage with anyone in the ways described above outside of those 3 people I was involved with.

I understand what I did was wrong and inappropriate, and to the best of my ability tried to confess as much to those I contacted. I reacted inappropriately to situations where I felt desired, and caused harm to so many people in the process. I understand that my actions have consequences, and am committing myself to accepting my responsibility while making the effort to get - and do - better.

Over the past few days, over 50 of his fellow Genshin Impact voice actors have publicly voiced their condemnation and outrage at Gindi's alleged sexual misconduct. Gindi voices Tighnari in the Genshin Impact mobile game.

Some reacted in rage:

Jenny Yokobori (Yoimiya in Genshin Impact):
Ashley Biski (Layla in Genshin Impact)
Brianna Knickerbocker (Hu Tao in Genshin Impact)

Others spoke of the responsibility that actors have towards their fans:

Brandon Winckler (Takuya [Blue Oni] in Genshin Impact)
Valory Pierce (Tanina in Genshin Impact)
Chris Tergliafera (Capitano in Genshin Impact)
Anne Yatco (Raiden Shogun in Genshin Impact)

Some have already cut Gindi out of their lives:

Zach Aguilar (Aether in Genshin Impact)
Erika Harlacher-Stone (Venti in Genshin Impact)

Some even added stories of their own:

Chloe Eves (Haypasia and Rukkhadevata in Genshin Impact)
Corina Boettger (Paimon in Genshin Impact)

Of course, if there was one common sentiment beyond condemnation, it was the showing of support for those who spoke out:

Nazeeh H. Tarsha (Alhaitham in Genshin Impact)
Sarah Miller-Crews (Lumine in Genshin Impact)
Laura Stahl (Barbara and Xinyan in Genshin Impact)

And it wasn't just the voice actors. Genshin Impact voice director Chris Faiella made sure to weigh in as well, promising that miHoYo, the studio behind Genshin Impact, would be informed about the situation.

In a response to Kotaku, a miHoYo representative had this to say about the situation: “We deeply regret the harm and damage that happened to our fans, gamers, community, and anyone affected. Both our internal teams and external partners including our voice acting studio have been working together on an urgent solution. And we will keep you posted on the progress.”

To see even more comments from the game's voice actors, be sure to check out this thread by Twitter user @Onikazuha.

