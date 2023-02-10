Interest
Sailor Moon Meets High Fashion with These Jimmy Choo Shoes
posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
The Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon collection will be on sale starting February 14
In honor of Sailor Moon's 30th Anniversary, luxury fashion brand Jimmy Choo is coming out with a series of shoes and accessories based on the Sailor Guardians and reimagined by fashion designer Sandra Choi.
Sailor Mars' red high heels look exactly like those she wears in the anime. Meanwhile, Sailor Jupiter's platform combat boots and Sailor Venus' platform pumps seem like a stylish interpretation of what the characters might wear. The only ones that seem a bit off are Sailor Mercury's high-heel platform ankle boots—though they're certainly tall enough to keep her feet dry from her various water attacks.
The Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon collection will be on sale starting February 14 on JimmyChoo.com—though, at the moment, no announcement has been made about how much they will cost.
