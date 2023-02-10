Sailor Moon Meets High Fashion with These Jimmy Choo Shoes

In honor of Sailor Moon 's 30th Anniversary, luxury fashion brand Jimmy Choo is coming out with a series of shoes and accessories based on the Sailor Guardians and reimagined by fashion designer Sandra Choi.

© Naoko Takeuchi

Sailor Mars' red high heels look exactly like those she wears in the anime. Meanwhile, Sailor Jupiter's platform combat boots and Sailor Venus' platform pumps seem like a stylish interpretation of what the characters might wear. The only ones that seem a bit off are Sailor Mercury's high-heel platform ankle boots—though they're certainly tall enough to keep her feet dry from her various water attacks.

The Jimmy Choo x Sailor Moon collection will be on sale starting February 14 on JimmyChoo.com—though, at the moment, no announcement has been made about how much they will cost.

