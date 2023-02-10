Variety Report: Chainsaw Man, Bleach Among 2022's Most Pirated Series in the U.S.

Anime titles make up 50% of the most pirated series in the U.S. last year

©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA, MAPPA

Chainsaw Man

Bleach

A special report by Variety Intelligence Platform and piracy research firm Muso revealed thatandare among 2022's most pirated series in the U.S., withtaking 2nd place andranking 6th.

In fact, anime titles make up 50% of the most pirated series in the U.S. last year. The top 10 most pirated titles, and their respective share of piracy demand, are as follows:

House of the Dragon S1 – 17% Chainsaw Man S1 – 13% Running Man S1 – 12% Rick and Morty S6 – 12% Moon Knight S1 – 9% Bleach S1 – 9% The Eminence in Shadow – 8% The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S1 – 7% SPY X FAMILY S1 – 7% The Rising of The Shield Hero S2 – 6%

According to Variety, Muso's data "measured activity across a range of piracy sites, including illegal streaming, torrent, web download, and stream-ripping platforms." Another survey commissioned by Variety VIP+ from YouGov found that 60% of respondents pirated content they knew was available on a legal streaming service. When it comes to lost revenue on streaming services, Variety reported that Netflix loses US$9.1 billion a year to password sharing. A report from Synamedia also found that 65% of individuals that share their passwords also visit pirating sites weekly.

Source: Variety (David Cohen)