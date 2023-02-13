New Super Mario Bros. Film Ad References the Forgotten DiC Show

Once again, Mario and Luigi are failing plumbers in Brooklyn

DiC's live-action/animated television series The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! from 1989 was initially conceived as part of Nintendo 's early promotional push in North America. While it has attained cult status in the United States due to its amusingly out-of-character portrayals of Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda characters, it has been totally ignored in Nintendo 's modern marketing.

However, a new commercial for Nintendo and Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie animated film goes deep into forgotten Mario lore. The ad opens with the theme song from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! . Also, much like the original show, the ad casts Mario and Luigi as plumbers based in Brooklyn. They may not actually be very competent at their jobs.

Internet sleuths are claiming the customer in the ad is voiced by Jeannie Elias , the original voice of Princess Toadstool from The Super Mario Bros. Movie . The acting credit is not confirmed.

Illumination began streaming the 30-second ad on Monday. There is an accompanying website that further parodies amateur websites by small businesses. The listed phone number connects you to a newsletter for updates regarding the film. Also, be sure to click on the spanner in the top-right corner for an Easter egg.

The The Super Mario Bros. Movie film will open on April 7 in North America and April 28 in Japan, after a delay. The film was previously slated to open on December 21.

[Via Cartoon News Network]