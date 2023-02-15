Genshin Impact to Recast Tighnari Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against English Voice Actor Elliot Gindi

Character's existing in-game voice lines will be replaced in future updates

announced in apost on Thursday that, the Englishfor Tighnari, will no longer be voicing the character due to "a breach of contract." The development team is in discussion with the voice recording agency regarding recasting and plans to gradually replace the character's existing in-game voice lines in future updates.

Last week, a former moderator of Gindi's Twitch and Discord shared a document (warning: explicit content) containing alleged screenshots of Gindi's sexual misconduct with several fans—some of whom were allegedly underage at the time. Gindi wrote in a TwitLonger post that the screenshots shared in the document are true, although he denied knowledge that his partners were underage. Over 50 of his fellow Genshin Impact voice actors publicly voiced their condemnation and outrage at Gindi's alleged sexual misconduct.

A HoYoverse representative told Kotaku last week that it was "working together on an urgent solution" with both the game's internal teams and external partners, including the voice acting studio.