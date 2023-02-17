Crunchyroll 2023 Anime Awards Announces Presenters

© Crunchyroll

Aidan Hutchinson, American football defensive end for the Detroit Lions of the National Football League.

Finn Wolfhard, actor, musician and director ( Stranger Things, Pinocchio, Ghostbusters, IT )

) Hunter Schafer , actress and artist ( Euphoria and the upcoming The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes )

, actress and artist ( and the upcoming ) Jacob Bertrand, actor ( Cobra Kai )

) Juju Smith-Schuster, American football wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League

Robert Rodriguez , film director, screenwriter, producer, cinematographer, editor, and musician ( Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Alita: Battle Angel )

, film director, screenwriter, producer, cinematographer, editor, and musician ( ) Zelina Vega, WWE Superstar

Sykkuno , one of the largest streamers on YouTube Gaming (9.8M+ followers)

, one of the largest streamers on Gaming (9.8M+ followers) Valkyrae , one of the biggest female streamers in the world (13M followers) and the co-owner of 100 Thieves

announced the presenters for its seventh annual Anime Awards presentation on March 4. The full list of talent, which includes a number of celebrity guests, is as follows:

Robert Rodriguez commented: "I love anime, it's an art form that has always inspired me. For the creators, it's unbound creativity and freedom of expression, where they can make truly iconic, creative worlds and characters. Anime is a crucible for new ideas and fresh perspectives in entertainment. So I'm very excited to help celebrate the grand winners being honored at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Japan."

Juju Smith-Schuster commented: "I have been a huge anime fan since I was a kid. It has been a part of my whole life, till this day, it has helped me so much. I'm an NFL athlete and I get to represent this anime world. So for me to present an Anime Award to some of the greatest shows in the world, it's the best."

Crunchyroll plans to announce additional global talent and musical performances "soon."

The awards ceremony will announce the winners of Anime of the Year, Best Animation, Best Anime Song, Best Character Design, Best Comedy, Best Continuing Series, Best Director, Best Fantasy, Best Film, Best Original Anime, Best Romance, Best Score, Presenter's Choice, and the Special Achievement Award. The global live stream will announce additional winners for the “Must Protect At All Cost” Character, Best Action, Best Drama, Best Ending Sequence, Best Main Character, Best New Series, Best Opening Sequence, Best Supporting Character, and Best Voice Actor Performance categories.

Nominees are selected by the Anime Awards judging panel. The program will take place in Japan for the first time at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa's Hiten Main Banquet Hall in Tokyo on March 4, 2023, with hosts Sally Amaki and Jon Kabira .

Crunchyroll will stream the show on YouTube and Twitch . Sony LIV will stream the program in India.

Fan voting for the award opened on January 19. SPY x FAMILY , Attack on Titan , Cyberpunk: Edgerunners , Lycoris Recoil , Demon Slayer , and Ranking of Kings were nominated for Anime of the Year.

Source: Press Release