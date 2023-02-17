Jujutsu Kaisen Keyboards Hit Higround Store on February 24

Basecamp 65, Summit 65 models available

© Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

Looking to spice up your style withcool and dark vibes? Lifestyle and gaming peripheral brand Higround announced on Friday that it will launch a gaming equipment collection on its online store on February 24 at 12 p.m. PST.

Notably, the collection features four keyboards: two Basecamp 65 models and two models of Higround's flagship keyboard Summit 65. All four keyboards feature dye-sub PBT keycaps with Jujutsu Kaisen character art and a hot-swappable PCB. The Basecamp 65 boards are built with dual-silicone dampening foam, while the Summit 65 features a full CNC aluminum frame, gasket-mounted design, and a graphic switch. Higround's Geo-Switch is a linear, pre-lubed model.

The Jujutsu Kaisen comes in two varieties for each keyboard type: one featuring Yuji and Sukuna, and another with the ensemble cast.

The rest of the collection features two mousepads, keycap sets corresponding to the keyboards, and an assortment of miscellaneous computer equipment.

Higround partnered with Crunchyroll for the collection. The brand has previously collaborated with the Attack on Titan anime and game developer SEGA .

Source: Press Release