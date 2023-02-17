Ninjala Launches Attack on Titan Crossover on March 15

Game also commemorates 10 million downloads

© GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

's (GOE)Switch game hit a major milestone on Thursday: 10 million downloads. To commemorate the occasion, the game announced that it will launch a collaboration with theanime series on March 15.

The crossover is slated to include Titan-themed outfits, weapons, and swag. Further details will be announced at a later date.

Other celebratory gestures in the game include 1,000 free Jala as a login bonus from March 8 to April 26 and a commemorative tournament called the 10 Million Download Cup on March 11 at 6 p.m. to March 12 at midnight PST. The six-hour tournament lines up with the Battle Bonus, which will increase drop rates.

The free-to-play online Switch game launched on June 24, 2020. The game supports up to eight-player multiplayer, local or online. A television anime debuted in January. The game launched its 12th season on January 16.

Previous anime series the game has collaborated with in the past include Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Tokyo Revengers .

Sources: Press Release, Email Correspondence