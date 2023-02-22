×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

Interest
Enjoy This NOT Life-Sized Wailord Plush

posted on by Kim Morrissy
At 57 and 3/4 inches, it's still only 1/10 the size of an actual Wailord

The Pokémon Center frequently puts out life-sized plushes of beloved Pokémon critters, although this may be one case where a life-sized plush isn't in anyone's best interest to own. The Pokémon Center's English store opened pre-orders last Friday for a whopping 57 and 3/4 inch size Wailord plush—which still measures only 1/10th the size of an actual Wailord.

Pre-orders are only open until March 13, and the plushes are expected to ship in November. Be prepared to shell out US$420 for this whale of a product.

If you're interested in which Pokémon have gotten the life-sized plush treatment over the years, they include a giant Snorlax, a hefty Pikachu, a rideable Lapras, a very long Furret, a bouncy Spheal, and a fluffy Altaria.

Source: Pokémon Center website

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives