Anya Channels My Fair Lady for Spy×Family Stage Musical

Will sing for peanuts

SPY×FAMILY creator Tatsuya Endō drew an adorable picture of Anya in a big hat. Is this break-down-the-door news? No, but just look at her.

The psychic grade-schooler is shown in a creative rendition of Audrey Hepburn's iconic My Fair Lady ensemble to celebrate the upcoming SPY×FAMILY stage musical. Nestled in her giant hat are each of Anya's Tonitrus Bolts and Stella Stars.

The artwork will be used for exclusive merchandise sold at the theater, including tote bags, clear files, and stickers.

The first stage musical based on Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY will run at Tokyo's Imperial Theatre on March 8-29 before going on a nationwide tour in the Hyogo Performing Arts Center Kobelco Grand Hall in April and the Hakataza Theater in Fukuoka in May.

Four child actresses will play Anya Forger: Aoi Ikemura (6), Miharu Izawa (6), Miharu Fukuchi (7), and Risa Masuda (9).

The double cast includes:

Win Morisaki and Hiroki Suzuki as Loid Forger

and as Loid Forger Fūka Yuzuki and Mirei Sasaki (Hinatazaka46) as Yor Forger

and Mirei Sasaki (Hinatazaka46) as Yor Forger Kurumu Okamiya and Tsubasa Takizawa as Yuri Briar

Nonoka Yamaguchi as Fiona Frost

Kento Kinouchi as Franky Franklin

Sōma Suzuki as Henry Henderson

Manato Asaka as Sylvia Sherwood

Shuhei Kamimura is composing, arranging, and directing the music.

