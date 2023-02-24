Monogatari, Zaregoto Protagonists Chat In New NisiOisin Promo Video

Author celebrates 20th anniversary since debut

NisiOisin has been celebrating the 20th anniversary since his novelist debut with 20 separate projects, including new merchandise and books. The final project launched on Wednesday, and it's the most in-character way of capping things off: The author wrote a rambling 17-minute conversation between the protagonists of his two most famous works.

Monogatari protagonist Koyomi Araragi and Zaregoto protagonist Boku discuss everything from the girls they know and their outlooks on life. Amusingly, Boku describes Araragi as a specialist in "child abuse" at one point; he clarifies that it's in the sense that Araragi is familiar with a lot of different cases in which a child was abused, although that doesn't stop Araragi from balking at the label.

In a conversation filled with meta references, the two plug their respective anime series in amusingly blatant ways. Araragi, for instance, does not even bother coming up with a lead-in. He mentions the Blu-Ray box sets at various points and then goes straight back to whatever he was previously talking about. Also, at one point, Boku says, "Don't hold your breath for an adaptation of Zaregoto 's final part."

Although it is not quite the new anime series announcement some fans may have been hoping for, the video is fully voiced by the anime voice actors. Hiroshi Kamiya plays Araragi in the long-running Monogatari anime, while Yuuki Kaji plays Boku in the Zaregoto OVAs.

NisiOsin is also the author of Pretty Boy Detective Club , the Boukyaku Tantei series, Katanagatari , Jūni Taisen , and other novels and short stories.