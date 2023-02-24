Weekly Shonen Magazine Readers Choose Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister's Asahi as Top Heroine

Kodansha

'sreaders crowned Asahi Amagami as the best heroine in the magazine's "Aim for #1 Heroine! Weekly Magazine Romantic Comedy Heroine General Election" poll.published the results in Wednesday's issue.

Asahi Amagami is the youngest sister in Marcey Naito 's Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister manga series. Pulling in second place is her older, tsundere sister Yuna Amagami.

Kodansha Comics licensed Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister last year and has so far released six volumes digitally. The publisher describes the story:

Uryu Kamihate has had a rough start to life, but plans to forget it all by achieving his dream—matriculating into medical school. But when he arrives at his new foster home, a working shrine, his dream of a quiet place to study goes up in smoke. Not only will he be living with the three beautiful, lively Amagami sisters—but he learns that he must marry one of them and take over the temple!

Rounding out third place is Rent-A-Girlfriend 's Chizuru Mizuhara. The girlfriend-for-hire is the star of Reiji Miyajima 's manga series opposite the hapless 20-year-old Kazuya Kinoshita. Kodansha Comics also publishes the manga in English and the series has inspired two anime series with a third season slated for July.

All three heroines graced the cover of this week's issue of Weekly Shōnen Magazine .

Runner-ups include Ouka Makuzawa ( The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ), Sachi Umino ( A Couple of Cuckoos ), Komaro Michinoku ( Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! ), and Ruka Sarashina ( Rent-A-Girlfriend ).

Source: Comic Natalie Otakomu