Sailor Moon, Evangelion's Kotono Mitsuishi Will Star in Live-Action Drama

Hikari Kimi e

's long-running historical Taiga Drama series has cast iconic voice actressas Tokihime. The Sailor Moon and Misato Katsuragi voice actress will star in the channel's 63rd Taiga drama,, slated to premiere next January. This is Mitsuishi's first appearance in a Taiga drama, and she shared she's enthusiastic about appearing in the role and wearing a beautiful kimono.

Her character is the mother of statesmen Fujiwara no Michinaga, played by Tasuku Emoto , and the wife of Fujiwara no Kaneie. On her role, Mitsuishi said Tokihime was a loving mother of her sons while also trying to manage an ambitious husband, "My husband is a playboy with strong quirks, and in addition, he is a super-ambitious person who uses his children to help him advance in life. Tokihime must have been feeling uneasy in her heart." Mitsuishi added she was jealous of her character's elegant lifestyle.

Hikari Kimi e will focus on the story of Heian-period lady-in-waiting and The Tale of Genji novelist Murasaki Shikibu , played by actress Yuriko Yoshitaka . It's believed that Genji is partly based on statesman Fujiwara no Michinaga.

Mitsuishi is reprising her role as Sailor Moon in the upcoming two-part film Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie . She also starred as Tae Yamada in Zombie Land Saga , Sati Saigan in the Shaman King Reboot, and once again voiced Misato Katsuragi in Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time .

Source: Comic Natalie