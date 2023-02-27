Blacksmith YouTuber Forges Tengen Uzui's Swords from Demon Slayer

It turns out they're very similar to a traditional Japanese kitchen knife

It's possible to forge Tenten Uzui's swords from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc in real life. To prove it, the blacksmith YouTube channel That Works posted a documentary on February 5 showing bladesmith Ilya Alekseyev's entire process.

Although the swords are fantastical in nature—with two large blades connected by a chain—the shape of the blades is actually rather similar to a traditional Japanese kitchen knife. Alekseyev follows the San Mai construction method and forges the material from 200-year-old wrought iron barn door hinges.

The hand guard (tsuba) is made with the tachi style, with layered sepa and a raised copper border. Despite having yet to attempt this style before making the video, Alekseyev pulls it off to make swords that do justice to the anime.

The channel previously tackled Tanjiro's sword in 2020. According to the smith, Tanjiro's sword was relatively simpler to make.

If you're interested in owning a non-lethal version of Uzui's swords, Tamashii Nations issued a life-sized replica toy last year.

