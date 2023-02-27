Voice Actor Advocacy Group Streams Animated Videos Explaining Japan's Controversial Invoice System

Freelancers, sole proprietors will lose their tax-exempt status after system goes into effect in October

The voice actor advocacy group Voiction has opposed Japan's controversial new invoice system ever since it was announced. According to surveys it conducted from September to October last year, 76% of voice actors self-reported an income of less than 3 million yen (about US$21,638), and 27% responded that they might go out of business due to the invoice system.

To explain the potential issues with the system, which will go into effect in October this year, the group has produced a short animated series. The group began streaming the first episode on its Twitter and YouTube accounts on Friday.

The first episode introduces the system and debunks a common misconception that the law was created to address tax evasion by small businesses. It is not a profit tax, and the amount businesses pay is not a deposit.

Veteran voice actor Kōichi Yamadera (Zengitata in Lupin the 3rd , Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop , Beerus in Dragon Ball Super , Kaji in Evangelion ) is among the talents publicly supporting the initiative. "I think this is a huge issue that affects not just the voice-over industry but small businesses of all professions," he said. "Before getting into whether I agree or disagree with the system, I felt it was necessary to properly understand how it works and the issues involved. We don't have much time to start, but I would like to learn from this video and other experts properly."

Under the new invoice system, freelancers and sole proprietors will lose their tax-exempt status because invoices will be subject to consumption tax. According to a manga industry survey, 98% of respondents were sole proprietors, and among them, 20.6％ reported that they fear that the invoice system will force them to go out of business.

Manga artist turned legislator Ken Akamatsu said that he is focusing on changing the law if problems arise after its implementation.

Source: Comic Natalie