Kadokawa to Open Manga, Anime/Voice Actor Acadamies in April 2024

Two new schools, theManga Academy and theAnime and Voice Acting Academy, are slated to open in Tokyo and Osaka in April 2024.

The two schools are led by Vantan, an establishment under the Kadokawa Group that develops educational institutions for the creative industries. For students aged 18 and above, the Kadokawa Manga Academy will offer three-year and four-year specialization courses, while the Kadokawa Anime and Voice Acting Academy will offer two-year and three-year specialization courses. Both schools will also offer a higher education course for students aged 15 to 18.

The Kadokawa Manga Academy and the Kadokawa Anime and Voice Acting Academy are designed to nurture future talents for Japan's anime and manga industries, respectively, focusing on the rapidly-expanding vertically-scrolling manga market. According to Kadokawa Senior Advisor Shinichiro Inoue , who has been appointed as the Honorary Academy Director of both schools, "For a long time, Japanese manga was read in paper magazines and single issues, but recently the style of reading from smartphones via vertical scrolling has greatly expanded the market."

" Kadokawa 's education business is one of the most important businesses for developing the company and the industry. In the future society, young people who know what they are good at are in demand. Young people with their own "likes" are very strong," commented Kadokawa president Takeshi Natsuno.

