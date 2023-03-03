BanG Dream! Girls Turn Rebel in Tokyo Revengers Crossover

"Cry Baby," "Tokyo Wonder." theme song covers playable until March 7

In one of the more unusual crossovers of the year so far, the English version of thesmartphone rhythm game added aevent on Wednesday. Although thefeatures lots of girls who exude "cool" energy, none of them are outright juvenile delinquents, nor do they settle their disputes with brawls.

So what is a Tokyo Revengers crossover like in this game? Well, for one thing, it doesn't actually involve the Tokyo Revengers characters entering the world of BanG Dream! . Instead, players have the opportunity to obtain existing BanG Dream! characters dressed as delinquents and play songs from the Tokyo Revengers anime.

You can obtain three-star LOCK and MASKING members by simply playing through the event, which runs until March 7 at 6:59 a.m. UTC (1:59 a.m. EST). The "REBELS' NEW ERA Gacha" will let you roll for 4-star LAYER, CHU², and PAREO. The three girls belong to the RAISE A SUILEN band, known for its electro-rock sounds with powerful vocals. They perform the Bang! Dream version of the Tokyo Revengers ' opening theme song, "Cry Baby," and it's an exceptionally fitting cover. Afterglow (the main group featured in the Bang! Dream anime) covers the ending theme song "Tokyo Wonder.," which also rocks hard.

Other perks during the crossover period include mission rewards that reference the anime, like the Kids Meal With Flag (a reference to a cute scene where Mikey gets excited about eating one) and a costume based on the outfit Mikey wears in that scene. Perhaps it only makes sense for BanG Dream! to focus more on the light-hearted moments in that series rather than the dramatic ones.

The game's Japanese version ran the event last May.

