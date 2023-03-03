CLAMP's Picture Book About Figure Skater Yuzuru Hanyu Ships on September 1

Book is inspired by Hanyu's recent solo ice show

© CLAMP・ShigatsuTsuitachi CO.，LTD.／講談社

's tie-in picture book with the professional figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu finally has a cover and a release date!will release the 64-page book in Japan on September 1.

The book is titled "Gift" after Hanyu's solo ice show, which took place on February 26. Hanyu said he was searching for ways to express his own stories not only through skating but also in the world of picture books. He reportedly asked CLAMP to draw the illustrations, and they accepted the offer. Hanyu commented: "This time, I have created the story of 'Gift' by envisioning many different things. In my imagination, there is also a picture book story called 'Gift,' and I wanted CLAMP to bring it to life."

CLAMP commented: "We were really surprised when we received this consultation. We want to help deliver another 'Gift' conceived by Mr. Hanyu to everyone through this picture book, which is different from the unprecedented 'Gift' performance."

The publisher is also looking into possibly releasing the book in other languages.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web