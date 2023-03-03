Unleash Your Pet's Pawsona With Persona 5 Royal Accessories

Just in case you want your furry companion to become a Phantom Thief...

Your beloved pet has probably already stolen your heart, but just in case you want your furry companion to become a Phantom Thief, the geek-inspired pet accessory brand Pawsonify is currently selling Persona 5 Royal collars, leashes, and ID tags on its website.

©️ATLUS. ©️SEGA

The items include designs focused on the Phantom Thieves emblem and the characters Joker, Fox, Panther, and Skull. Prices range between US$20-22.

Pawsonify has previously teamed up with GKIDS and Studio Trigger for Promare accessories, and Viz Media for Naruto Shippūden , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , and Inuyasha .

Source: Email Correspondence