Interest
Unleash Your Pet's Pawsona With Persona 5 Royal Accessories

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Just in case you want your furry companion to become a Phantom Thief...

Your beloved pet has probably already stolen your heart, but just in case you want your furry companion to become a Phantom Thief, the geek-inspired pet accessory brand Pawsonify is currently selling Persona 5 Royal collars, leashes, and ID tags on its website.

pawson
©️ATLUS. ©️SEGA

The items include designs focused on the Phantom Thieves emblem and the characters Joker, Fox, Panther, and Skull. Prices range between US$20-22.

Pawsonify has previously teamed up with GKIDS and Studio Trigger for Promare accessories, and Viz Media for Naruto Shippūden, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and Inuyasha.

Source: Email Correspondence

