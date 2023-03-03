Interest
Unleash Your Pet's Pawsona With Persona 5 Royal Accessories
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Just in case you want your furry companion to become a Phantom Thief...
Your beloved pet has probably already stolen your heart, but just in case you want your furry companion to become a Phantom Thief, the geek-inspired pet accessory brand Pawsonify is currently selling Persona 5 Royal collars, leashes, and ID tags on its website.
The items include designs focused on the Phantom Thieves emblem and the characters Joker, Fox, Panther, and Skull. Prices range between US$20-22.
Pawsonify has previously teamed up with GKIDS and Studio Trigger for Promare accessories, and Viz Media for Naruto Shippūden, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and Inuyasha.
Source: Email Correspondence