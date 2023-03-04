Delicious in Dungeon Dishes Recreated in 36 Tokyo Shops

Enjoy favorites like the Red Dragon Meal in Tokyo's Shibuya area

©九井諒子・KADOKAWA刊

has a cult following among fantasy foodie shows because of its emphasis on making tasty dishes out of bizarre monsters. It's not quite one-to-one, but now there are stores in the real world offering an approximation of the manga's mouth-watering meals.

Starting Wednesday, 36 stores in Tokyo's Shibuya area began offering Delicious in Dungeon meals—one dish per shop. The individual stores are in the Shibuya Scramble Square , the Shibuya Hikarie , the Shibuya Stream , and the Tokyu Plaza Shibuya .

Enjoy favorites like the Red Dragon Meal, Stone-Baked Cockatrice and Egg Ankake, and the Huge Scorpion and Walking Mushroom Hotpot. You'll get a recipe card corresponding to the dish with each purchase to make them at home with non-fantasy ingredients. The back of the cards show an original illustration by the manga's creator Ryōko Kui . There are four illustrations to collect from each of the main areas; when you assemble the illustrations, they form a complete picture. The first 100 people to present all four illustrations will receive a special frame to hang them.

You can also enter a draw to win prizes like restaurant coupons or a complete physical manga set by purchasing over 1,000 yen (about US$7) or more at participating stores.

Note that you'll have to get in early during the promotional period if you want to try everything. Most stores only offer a set number of daily meals during specific hours. Check the campaign website for the participating stores and their available hours. The campaign will run until March 21.

If you're not in Japan but are still interested in trying Delicious in Dungeon cuisine, each manga volume also contains the recipes for the featured dishes. Yen Press licensed the manga in English.

The series is also getting an anime by Studio Trigger .

Source: Delicious in Dungeon campaign website via Otakomu



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.