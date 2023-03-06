Actress Jennifer Coolidge Teams With Everything Everywhere All at Once Directors for Tokusatsu-Inspired Shoot

Daniel Kwan: "There's something very charming about [Tokusatsu], especially nowadays, when you can create anything digitally and nothing impresses you anymore."

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert wowed the world last year with the epic science fiction comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once , a love letter to campy genre films of all description. It's no surprise to find out that among the directors' many influences, tokusatsu stands proud and tall. The two Daniels directed a tokusatsu-inspired photo shoot featuring actress Jennifer Coolidge ( Legally Blonde , White Lotus for the W Magazine culture magazine, published last Wednesday.

"Tokusatsu is so well done, but the special effects are always kind of handmade. If you look at the stuff from the '60s, you can feel the fingerprint. You can tell there's somebody inside the costume," Kwan told the magazine. "There's something very charming about that, especially nowadays, when you can create anything digitally and nothing impresses you anymore."

Amusingly, Coolidge is cast as the villain throughout the shoot. In several photos, she is shown lording over a character in suit inspired by Ultraman . In another, she defeats four people in Power Rangers -esque suits. She said she enjoyed the energy the directors brought to the shoot, describing it as "one of the best things I have ever been involved in."

Everything Everywhere All at Once opened in the United States on March 25, 2022. The film stars Michelle Yeoh and incorporates a number of film genres and mediums, including martial arts films and animation.

Source: W Magazine