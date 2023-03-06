Interest
Hatsune Miku Crocs Are Coming
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Hatsune Miku continues her global dominance by pairing up with an infamous shoe brand. On Friday, Crocs' Japanese Twitter account teased a Hatsune Miku-themed pair of Croc shoes.
coming soon…— クロックス・ジャパン / crocs (@crocsJP) March 3, 2023
初音ミク x クロックス#クロックス #初音ミク #初音ミク伊勢丹 #miku16th#crocs@cfm_miku @im_MediaArts pic.twitter.com/qhHrelxAla
Many replies are from English speakers expressing their excitement and fervent hope that the Crocs get exported to other countries. As usual, with Croc-related commentary on the internet, it can be somewhat difficult to tell who's being genuine and who's being ironic, but there can be no denying the passion of Vocaloid fans. "Maybe it's time for me to start wearing Crocs," is one of the more frequent replies to the above tweet.
Would you buy Hatsune Miku Crocs?
Source: Crocs Japan Twitter account