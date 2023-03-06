Hatsune Miku Crocs Are Coming

The vocaloid continues her global dominance by pairing up with an infamous shoe brand

Hatsune Miku continues her global dominance by pairing up with an infamous shoe brand. On Friday, Crocs' Japanese Twitter account teased a Hatsune Miku-themed pair of Croc shoes.

Many replies are from English speakers expressing their excitement and fervent hope that the Crocs get exported to other countries. As usual, with Croc-related commentary on the internet, it can be somewhat difficult to tell who's being genuine and who's being ironic, but there can be no denying the passion of Vocaloid fans. "Maybe it's time for me to start wearing Crocs," is one of the more frequent replies to the above tweet.

Would you buy Hatsune Miku Crocs?

Source: Crocs Japan Twitter account