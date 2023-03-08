One-Punch Man Cosmetics Launch in Overwatch 2

Saitama, Genos, Tatsumaki, Mumen Rider skins available until April 6

©ONE, Yusuke Murata/SHUEISHA, Hero Association HQ

Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2's

The collaboration cosmetics collection went live inon Tuesday. The ever-victorious Saitama had the honor of beingfirst ever major in-game collaboration, which Blizzard hints will "open the door to other crossover concepts and possibilities in the future."

The cosmetics collection includes four cosplay hero skins based on characters from the anime: Saitama - Doomfist, Genos - Genji, Tatsumaki - Kiriko, and Mumen Rider - Soldier 76. Saitama, Genos, and Tatsumaki can only be obtained by purchasing them from the in-game shop until April 6. On the other hand, you can obtain Mumen Rider for free by completing in-game challenges.

With Naruto , Dragon Ball , and My Hero Academia all appearing in Fortnite within the past few years, it appears that the age of anime collabs in massively popular free-to-play shooter games has finally arrived. If you ever wanted to see Saitama settle fights with a gunshot instead of a punch, well... knock yourself out.

ONE and Yūsuke Murata 's One Punch Man series has a third anime season in the works.

Source: Press Release