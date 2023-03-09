Gundam: Witch From Mercury Website Briefly Lists Spoiler Summary For Anime's Season 2

Season 2 premieres on April 9

© SOTSU・Sunrise・MBS

The official website for theanime briefly listed a summary for the anime's second season on Tuesday. The summary is vague, but makes direct references to events after the anime's 12th episode.

The summary translates as follows: [spoilers below, highlight the white text to read] Two weeks after the Plant Quetta incident. Suletta is at the academy, anticipating when she can reunite with Miorine. Miorine, on the other hand, has planted herself at the Benerit Group headquarters, watching over her father's condition. New troubles emerge for the two, and they are forced to make a decision. With different feelings swirling in their chests, the girls face off against the terrible curse stirred by the Gundam.

As of Thursday, the updated summary simply describes the anime's original premise: In an era where many corporations are advancing into space, a girl named Suletta Mercury enters the Asticassia School of Technology, which is run by the Benerit Group.

The anime's second season will premiere in Japan on April 9 on MBS , TBS , and 26 of their affiliate stations at 5:00 p.m. (4:00 a.m. EDT). A special program will also air on April 2 at 5:00 p.m., a week before the new season premieres.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in October 2022 on MBS and TBS , and aired on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and started streaming the anime's English dub on February 5.

Source: Wayback Machine via Hachima Kikō



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.