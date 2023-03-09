Tweeting Allowed at Sasaki and Miyano Film Screening This Saturday

© 2023春園ショウ／KADOKAWA／映画「佐々木と宮野」製作委員会

Normally, being glued to your phone during a film screening would be the height of rudeness, but just this once, the(Graduation Chapter) anime film is making an exception. All Japanese theaters playing the film on Saturday will allow theatergoers to tweet during the 2 p.m. (12 a.m. EST) screening. Manga creatorwill even personally tweet during the event, paving the way for a rare communal experience.

There are still manners to obey at the theater, of course. No talking is allowed without masks. Your phone must be on silent mode, and it is strictly forbidden to record the film. You'll be told at the screening which hashtag to use.

The film first premiered in Japan on February 17, almost a month ago, so spoilers are probably not a huge concern at this point for the Japanese audience. But in case you haven't seen the film yet, you might want to steer clear of Sasaki and Miyano content on Twitter this Saturday.

Source: Press Release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.