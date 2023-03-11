Ninjala Reveals Details on Upcoming Attack on Titan Crossover

Obtain character skins, emotes, items in March 15 - April 26 event

The Ninjala game's Dev Diary revealed on Thursday the full details on its upcoming Attack on Titan crossover event scheduled for March 15 to April 26.

The obtainable character skins are Eren Yeager, Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, Levi in his cleaning outfit, Zoe Hange, Erwin Smith, and Sasha Braus. In addition to the outfits, you can also obtain Ninja-Gum based on Thunder Spears and Titans through the gacha.

Although the base cosmetics are inspired by the earlier seasons of the anime, combining the Thunder Spear Pow Wow Gum with the New ODM Gear Style from the gacha will allow you to recreate the Scout Regiment from the Marley arc.

The emotes are based on iconic moments from the series, including Eren's “Titan Transformation,” “Levi's Attack,” and the “Offer Up Your Hearts” salute. Other special items available from the game's Shinobi Shop include Titan-themed Gum Utsusemi, IPPON Decorations, Stickers, and Gum Bottles based on the Omni-Directional Mobility Gear.

Finally, the Attack on Titan Cup will be held during the crossover period, offering special rewards based on ranking. The top 2,000 players will receive Military Police Regiment-themed outfits.

The game is also celebrating 10 million downloads with 1,000 free Jala as a login bonus from March 8 to April 26 and a commemorative tournament called the 10 Million Download Cup on March 11 at 6 p.m. to March 12 at midnight PST. The six-hour tournament lines up with the Battle Bonus, which will increase drop rates.

The free-to-play online Switch game launched on June 24, 2020. The game supports up to eight-player multiplayer, local or online. A television anime debuted in January. The game launched its 12th season on January 16.

Previous anime series the game has collaborated with in the past include Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Tokyo Revengers .

Source: Email Correspondence