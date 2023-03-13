Interest
New Anime Hats Available From Bioworld's Atsuko Brand
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The brand also launched Evangelion apparel line last Tuesday
Pop culture apparel brand Bioworld released striking new anime tie-in hats under its Atsuko brand last Thursday. The new collection features a Kakashi boonie hat from Naruto, a Cowboy Bebop boonie hat, a Black Swordsman bucket hat from Berserk, an Eva 1 colorblock bucket hat from Evangelion, a Hunter x Hunter colorblock bucket hat, a Vegeta bucket hat from Dragon Ball, and a Berserk boonie hat, all priced at US$30 each.
The brand also launched a line of Evangelion apparel last Tuesday. The collection includes short- and long-sleeved shirts, jackets, shorts, and leggings. Prices range between US$30 to US$130.
Bioworld's Atsuko (formerly Anime Pls.) brand launched in 2019 and specializes in anime and Japanese pop culture merchandise. The brand has previously partnered with One Piece and Attack on Titan, among other popular anime franchises.