New Anime Hats Available From Bioworld's Atsuko Brand

Berserk

Pop culture apparel brand Bioworld released striking new anime tie-in hats under its Atsuko brand last Thursday. The new collection features a Kakashi boonie hat from, aboonie hat, a Black Swordsman bucket hat from, an Eva 1 colorblock bucket hat from, acolorblock bucket hat, a Vegeta bucket hat from, and aboonie hat, all priced at US$30 each.

The brand also launched a line of Evangelion apparel last Tuesday. The collection includes short- and long-sleeved shirts, jackets, shorts, and leggings. Prices range between US$30 to US$130.

Bioworld's Atsuko (formerly Anime Pls.) brand launched in 2019 and specializes in anime and Japanese pop culture merchandise. The brand has previously partnered with One Piece and Attack on Titan , among other popular anime franchises.

