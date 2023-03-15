×
The Most Beloved Manga Characters of 2022, According to Magademy Industry Award

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Blue Giant Explorer, Medalist, Tokyo Revengers, Detective Conan, Gachiakuta, Chiikawa characters acknowledged

magademy03
©石塚真一 / 小学館
BookLive's Magademy Award for honoring manga characters announced its results on Wednesday. The winners are as follows (note: "actor" here refers to the fictional character):

The jury included the manga-loving comedian Hanako, along with eight employees from five bookstore chains.

This is the second year of Magademy's running. The inaugural award honored Totonō Kunō from Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery, Yona from Mizuho Kusanagi's Yona of the Dawn, Manjirō Sano from Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers, Shinobu Wakamiya from Yuki Suetsugu's Chihayafuru, and Guts from Kentarou Miura's Berserk.

Source: Comic Natalie

