Interest
The Most Beloved Manga Characters of 2022, According to Magademy Industry Award
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Blue Giant Explorer, Medalist, Tokyo Revengers, Detective Conan, Gachiakuta, Chiikawa characters acknowledged
BookLive's Magademy Award for honoring manga characters announced its results on Wednesday. The winners are as follows (note: "actor" here refers to the fictional character):
- Best lead male actor: Dai Miyamoto from Shinichi Ishizuka's Blue Giant Explorer
- Best lead female actor: Inori Yuitsuka from Tsurumaikada's Medalist
- Best supporting male actor: Chifuyu Matsuno from Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers
- Best supporting female actor: Ai Haibara from Gosho Aoyama's Detective Conan
- Best newcomer: Rudo from Kei Urana's Gachiakuta
- Special jury award: Chiikawa from Nagano's Chiikawa
The jury included the manga-loving comedian Hanako, along with eight employees from five bookstore chains.
This is the second year of Magademy's running. The inaugural award honored Totonō Kunō from Yumi Tamura's Do not say mystery, Yona from Mizuho Kusanagi's Yona of the Dawn, Manjirō Sano from Ken Wakui's Tokyo Revengers, Shinobu Wakamiya from Yuki Suetsugu's Chihayafuru, and Guts from Kentarou Miura's Berserk.
Source: Comic Natalie