Vash the Stampede's Iconic New Coat Available From SuperGroupies

Backpacks, watches also available

© 2023 Yasuhiro Nightow, SHONENGAHOSHA / TRIGUN STAMPEDE Project

Vash the Stampede's iconic red coat got a makeover for theanime. Now fans can embody the modern Vash look, thanks to a collaboration line with the SuperGroupies pop culture fashion brand. The exclusive lineup includes seven items inspired by Vash the Stampede, Nicholas D. Wolfwood, and Millions Knives.

The Vash the Stampede Model Coat is a faithful replica of the coat. The “Project SEEDS” logo is embossed on tags on the chest and right sleeve, and it features an additional design on the high neck collar. Vash's transistor radio is printed on the internal pocket, where he usually stores his. The coat costs US$250 before tax, and is available in M, L, XL, and XXL sizes.

The Nicholas D. Wolfwood Model Backpack is inspired by Nicholas D. Wolfwood's massive weapon, the Punisher. The original tag inside includes Wolfwood's orphanage, his name, enhancement drug vials, the Eye of Michael symbol, and a crushed cigarette. On the back is cross-shaped stitching that refers to the Punisher. The backpack costs US$200 before tax.

The Millions Knives Model Watch is a silver/gray watch with gold accents. The main dial features an etched pattern from Knives' appearance as a Plant and motifs representing his weapon. Two subdials and the stone set in the crown are in blue in reference to his eye color. The watch costs US $230 before tax.

Pre-orders are open until April 2 at 8:00 p.m. PST (11:00 p.m. EDT). The coat and bags will ship in early September, while the watches will ship in mid-October.

Source: Press Release