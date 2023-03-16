TikTok Anime About Idol-Obsessed Cats Debuts

Ever wondered what an anime made specifically for TikTok would look like? A short anime made exclusively for the social media platform debuted on Thursday. Titled " Otakuchanzu ," the simple story follows two idol-obsessed cats: Riri and Popo.

Miyu Satо̄ voices Riri, a "menhera" (mentally unstable) cat who is not blessed by the idol she supports. Maria Takagishi voices Pop, an airheaded cat who is cute in a devilish way.

The series is planned for 80 episodes in total, with new episodes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Aside from TikTok, the Family Gekijyo Club streaming service will stream 10-episode compilations

