2 VTubers Leave NexStage Project Agency 4 Days After Debut

Plumarielle, Jax Riot leave group shortly after March 11 debut

Four days after theirdebut with the NexStage Project Virtual YouTuber agency on March 11, Plumarielle and Jax Riot have departed from the group. The NexStage Project Twitter account announced on Wednesday: "We're sorry to announce that due to various circumstances the talent portraying Plumarielle and Jax Riot have parted ways ways with NexStage Project. We wish them luck in their future endeavors and thank them for being a part of the project."

The agency is choosing not to elaborate on the details "to respect the privacy of the talent."

Plumarielle and Jax Riot debuted along with Zhuni Excel, Ayla Yew, and Blair Labri as part of CodeX, NexStage Project's first VTuber group. The group first appeared at a live 3D concert on March 5 before holding their individual Live2D debuts a week later. NexStage Project apologized for tech issues shortly after the concert went live.

NexStage Project executive producer Jake Mandel Popovics told the VTuber news site NewsDrop that the project will continue regardless of setbacks. "NexStage Project will continue to provide support to the members of CodeX while we work towards re-debuting the project and delivering on everything we had promised for the first one and more." He nevertheless stated that it will take time to redo the concert, and that some of the content planned for the group has been delayed due to the recent events.

The company describes itself as "an exciting new VTuber multimedia production company run by a motivated group of industry professionals. NexStage's goal is to produce a range of high-caliber entertainment across a variety of mediums ranging from live 2D streams and cover songs, to elaborate 3D event streams and original VTuber content."

