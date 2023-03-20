King Records Launches Anileap 24-hour Anime Music Streaming Service

Beta version launched last June

King Records ' King Amusement Creative label officially launched its "Anileap" 24-hour anime music streaming channel on YouTube on Monday. It's perfect for those of you who want to listen to nostalgic anime theme songs all day, every day. (Expect a lot of Nana Mizuki songs on the playlist.)

King Amusement Creative first launched a beta version of the service last June. The official service is almost identical, with the addition of different looping animation footage depending on the time of the day.

In keeping with the nostalgic theme, the animation evokes '80s and '90s anime art and sci-fi aesthetics. In the year 2222, a girl named "Leap-chan" travels the universe and listens to anime songs inside the comfort of her spacecraft. The animation is credited to NOSTALOOK , an animation group which specializes in creating works reminiscent of retro Japanese anime. Contemporary design studio “we+” created the worldview.

King Amusement Creative began streaming a promotional video to commemorate the service's official launch:

Aside from the YouTube stream, the official playlist is also available on music streaming services.

King Records celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2021.

