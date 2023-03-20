Lipton Milk Tea Celebrates Return to Japan With Cheesy Romance Anime Ad

A boy and girl write pining love letters...except every line of dialogue actually comes from letters written by the public

The Lipton Royal Milk Tea paper cartons stopped selling in Japan in March 2022. Fortunately for fans of the beverage, the cartons are making a triumphant return to stores across Japan (excepting Okinawa) on Tuesday. To celebrate the occasion, Morinaga Milk Industry, the company which distributes Lipton Milk Tea in Japan, released an anime ad on Monday.

The story plays out like a cheesy romance in the vein of a Makoto Shinkai film, with a boy (voiced by Kaito Ishikawa ) and girl (voiced by Kaori Maeda ) seemingly pining over each other through love letters after they're forced to part ways. Near the end of the ad, however, it's revealed that every line of dialogue actually comes from letters written by the public after the brand first announced it was discontinuing.

"You disappeared so suddenly one day." "Ever since you went away, my will to live has evaporated. Every night, I can't sleep." "There is now a hole in my heart." "I loved you." "I've been looking around all over for you." The ad comments that all of these messages sounded like love letters.

The ad itself is titled "667 Love Letters," in reference to the number of letters the company received from Lipton Royal Milk Tea enjoyers between April to September 2022.

Toshitaka Shinoda directed the ad, and Moka Sato performed the theme song "A Blue Pack of Milk Tea."

