hololive English Announces 1st Concert for July 2

This past Saturday, hololive English announced it will be putting on its first concert, the aptly titled “hololive English 1st Concert -Connect the World-.”

The concert will feature Virtual YouTubers Mori Calliope, Takanashi Kiara, Ninomae Ina'nis, Gawr Gura, Watson Amelia, IryS, Ceres Fauna, Ouro Kronii, Nanashi Mumei, and Hakos Baelz. It will be held on July 2 at 7:00 p.m. PDT (10:00 p.m. EDT) at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Note that tickets will be sold on a first come, first served basis without a lottery, but if you can't make it to the physical venue, you can still a purchase a ticket to the official stream. hololive English's YouTube Channel will announce further details when go on sale on April 5 PDT.

The English-speaking talents have previously performed alongside the Japanese branch at the annual hololive fes events. This new concert marks the first time the English talents will perform entirely by themselves.

The first generation of hololive performers debuted in 2018. hololive English announced its first group of talents, "Myth," in September 2020; the second group, "Council," debuted in August 2021. The male-presenting group "HOLOSTARS English -TEMPUS-" debuted last July.

