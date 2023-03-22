×
Singer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu Marries Actor Shōno Hayama

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Check out the cute photos of the two of them together with their dog

Image via twitter.com
Singer Kyary Pamyu Pamyu posted on her Twitter account Monday that she has gotten married to actor Shōno Hayama—and even included some incredibly cute photos of the two of them together with their dog. She also posted an English version of the announcement for all her non-Japanese-speaking fans.

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu is an award-winning singer who has released five full-length albums Pamyu Pamyu Revolution (2012), Nanda Collection (2013), Pika Pika Fantajin (2014), Japamyu (2018), and Candy Racer (2021). She has performed theme songs for such anime as Shin-chan (as well as several Shin-chan films) and Ninjala. She is also famous for her love of decora fashion.

Shōno Hayama has been in various Japanese films and live-action TV shows and serves as one of the in-studio commentators for the hit Japanese reality TV show Terrace House.

Source: Kyary Pamyu Pamyu's Twitter account via Hachima Kikō

