Hyperinflation Tops AnimeJapan's 'Manga We Want To See Animated' Poll

announced the results of AnimeJapan's 6th "Most Wanted Anime Adaptation" poll on Thursday ahead of the convention this weekend.'smanga topped the ranking.

The manga tells the story of Luke, who obtains the power to generate money from his body. However, when he tries to use this ability to save his beloved older sister from a life of slavery, he discovers that his power has a fatal flaw. The series is published on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service.

The full results of the poll are listed below:

Hyperinflation by Kyu Sumiyoshi Ice Castle Wall by Kōcha Agasawa Nitō to Tazuka no Nichijō (Nitō and Tazuka's Daily Life) by Satou to Shio Waka-chan wa Kyō mo Azatoi (Waka-chan Is Sly Again Today) by Shimamura Giant Ojō-sama (Giant Young Lady) by Nikumura Q Dareka Yume Da to Itte Kure (Someone Tell Me This Is a Dream) by Michelle Aru Hi, Ohime-sama ni Natteshimatta Ken ni Tsuite (One day, I Became a Princess) by Plutus (Story) and Spoon (Manga) Junket Bank by Ikkō Tanaka Tsuiraku JK to Haijin Kyōshi (Fallen High School Girl and Disabled Teacher) by sora Ninja to Gokudō (Ninja and Villain) by Shinsuke Kondō

92 titles were nominated for the "Most Wanted Anime Adaptation" ranking. Any manga that published a compiled volume last year was eligible for nomination.

Pom's Senpai wa Otokonoko (Senpai is a Boy) web manga topped last year's ranking. Oshi no Ko , Solo Leveling , The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You , and Kaiju No. 8 announced anime adaptations after ranking in the poll's top 10. Nitō to Tazuka no Nichijō and Aru Hi, Ohime-sama ni Natteshimatta Ken ni Tsuite also featured in last year's top 10 results.

AnimeJapan's public days will be held on March 25 and 26 as an in-person event at Tokyo Big Sight in the center's East Tower Halls 1-8. The business days will be held on March 27 and 28, and will be online only. The poll results will be displayed at a booth located in the East-6 hall during the public days.

Source: Press Release