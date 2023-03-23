Voice Actress Hina Kino Announces Marriage

Observing her own loving family gave her the desire to start one of her own

Image via amuleto.jp

Voice actressannounced on her Twitter account on Tuesday that she has gotten married to a person outside the entertainment industry.

Her message to the fans indicates her desire to start a family. She remarked that from observing her own loving family, she gained the desire to start one of her own. She said that she plans to treasure not just her mother and father, but also her own family. Finally, she thanked everyone for their warm support.

Kino plays Miri Unasaka in Buddy Daddies , Sui in Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill , Kuurun in PuniRunes , and Lucy Tsukioka in Ayakashi Triangle .

The 26-year-old actress' fondness for her parents is well documented. In an interview with Animate Times in 2019, she revealed that she sleeps between her parents in the same bed.