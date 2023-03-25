×
The Figures of AnimeJapan 2023

posted on by Richard Eisenbeis
Check out the gallery to see some of the coolest new and upcoming figures

fig00
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
AnimeJapan 2023 is in full swing today in Tokyo. Amongst the myriad of anime announcements, booths, photo spots, and stage shows, there are more than a few new and upcoming figures on display. Check out the gallery bellow to see some of the coolest.
fig1
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig2
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig3
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig4
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig5
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig6
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig7
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig8
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig9
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig10
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig11
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig12
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig13
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig14
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig15
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig16
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig17
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig18
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig19
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig20
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig21
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig22
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig23
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig24
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig25
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig26
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig27
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig28
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig29
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig30
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig31
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig32
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig33
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig34
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig35
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig36
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig37
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig38
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig39
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig40
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig41
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig42
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig43
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig44
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig45
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig46
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig47
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
fig48
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network

fig49
Richard Eisenbeis
© Anime News Network
Richard is an anime and video game journalist with over a decade of experience living and working in Japan. For more of his writings, check out his Twitter and blog.
