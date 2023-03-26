Fist of the North Star Gets 40th Anniversary Exhibit in Tokyo

Over 400 pieces of artwork to be exhibited at Mori Arts Center Gallery in fall

©武論尊・原哲夫/コアミックス 1983

Fist of the North Star

and's classicmanga will celebrate its 40th anniversary this September. To commemorate the milestone,andannounced on Thursday that the series is getting its first ever exhibit at Tokyo's Mori Arts Center Gallery in fall.

This mega exhibit will feature over 400 pieces of artwork, including new pieces by artist Tetsuo Hara drawn specifically for the occasion. It will also feature a series of figures and a diorama that captures iconic scenes from the manga. The exhibit will cover the manga's story up to the Raoh arc; it will be split into six different chapters, each with its own take on the concept of "love."

Unusually for an art exhibit in Japan, visitors can take photos in every single area (excepting footage playing on the TV screens). There will also be plenty of spots set up to encourage people to post on social media.

The exhibit organizers plan to launch a crowdfunding campaign soon, which will allow visitors to get directly involved in the exhibit. ("You are already participating!" That's how Kenshiro's iconic catchphrase goes, right?)

Buronson and Tetsuo Hara ran the original Fist of the North Star manga from 1983 to 1988 in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump magazine. The series inspired a television anime, which ran for two seasons from 1984 to 1988 and had 152 episodes. The series also got a film in 1986 and an original video anime ( OVA ) in 2003. The franchise inspired a live-action film in 1995.

Source: Press Release