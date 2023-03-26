My Hero Academia VAs Describe Their Character's Season 6 Arcs in One Word

Note: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia 's sixth season.

At the AnimeJapan 2023 My Hero Academia stage show on Sunday, the voice actors for the show summed up their characters' season six arcs in one word.

Image via Press Kit

Todoroki's voice actor , Yuuki Kaji , chose the word “Inen,” which loosely translates to “karma.” This is because Todoroki deals with the return of his long lost brother and the fallout of his abusive father's actions. He also works to repay all the help Deku has given him by working with the rest of his class to bring Deku back into the fold.

Bakugo's voice actor , Nobuhiko Okamoto , chose the word “Yuseiran.” While the literal translation of the word means “fertilized egg,” in this context the meaning is similar to “coming of age.” This season is where we see how far our fledgling heroes (including Bakugo) have grown—both in the long battle against the villains and in the fight to save Deku's damaged soul.

Iida's voice actor , Kaito Ishikawa , chose the word “Seisan,” which loosely translates to “evening things out.” Everyone, including Iida, comes together to bring Deku back and in doing so pays him back for all he's given them over their time together.

Uraraka's voice actor , Ayane Sakura , chose the word “Tsunagaru” which translates to “connection.” Many of Deku's past noble actions bear fruit when he's at his lowest. Both his friends and the people he has saved stand up for him—with Uraraka's impassioned speech helping him find a safe place to rest.

Deku's voice actor , Daiki Yamashita , cheated a little and chose a phrase rather than a word: “ Boku no Hero Academia ”—i.e., “ My Hero Academia .” The end of the season was about Deku's return—back to the happy, supportive, atmosphere of his time at school. He is finally able to rest and, in turn, regain the power to stand up and continue the fight—not only for his friends but also for the place where new heroes are born.

The anime's sixth season premiered on October 1. The season aired for two continuous cours (quarter of a year) for a total of 25 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and it is also streaming an English dub . Toonami is airing the anime.

The anime will receive a seventh season.