How 3 Sailor Moon Fangirls' Dreams of Voicing in the Anime Came True

Among the many women who grew up loving Sailor Moon , three of them had their dream come true: starring alongside Kotono Mitsuishi (Usagi Tsukino, Sailor Moon) in the upcoming Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos the Movie as the Sailor Starlights.

AnimeJapan is always full of surprises for the fans and guests alike. For the people who grew up with Sailor Moon , they got to live vicariously through Marina Inoue (Kou Seiya), Saori Hayami (Kou Taiki), and Ayane Sakura (Kou Yaten) as they spoke of the dreamlike state they were in after portraying the Sailor Starlights in the upcoming movie. It was as if we were seeing the five-year-old girls pop out of them.

Inoue began the slip into her childhood by reminiscing about how she would play Sailor Moon . Hayami concurred with her adding she had some of the toys as well. Sakura, though, mentioned she wasn't much of a Sailor Moon child, but her sisters were. Thus, through osmosis and watching the series as an adult, she came to understand why people connected with the series. As the three women's idol, Mitsuishi listened intently.

The three womens' fond childhood memories turned a bit bitter as they spoke of their experiences auditioning for the revival series Sailor Moon Crystal . Inoue spoke of how she auditioned three different times and was unfortunately not selected. She even thought she would accept her fate of never being in Sailor Moon until she was asked to audition for the upcoming movies. Upon being selected for the role of Seiya she was so ecstatic her dream came true—almost still not believing it.

Hayami and Sakura had similar experiences, but Hayami spoke of how the memory of receiving the part of Taiki would be one she'd never forget. An understandable sentiment as there's no doubt any person would feel the same way. Sakura added how she's happy that her life and the Sailor Moon franchise have crossed paths the way they have.

Listening to the women gush at the AnimeJapan 2023 stage event in front of their childhood hero awakened this male reporter's inner five-year-old girl. While jealous of Inoue, Hayami, and Sakura, I couldn't help but feel happy for the women. And now they will forever be enshrined in the pantheon of Sailor Moon .