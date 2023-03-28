Chainsaw Man's Tatsuki Fujimoto Plugs Assistant's Gay Porn Manga

"It's R-18, but it's very good, so you should give it a read," Fujimoto commented.

Chainsaw Man

manga creatorfrequently talks aboutand films on Twitter, but he made a very specific recommendation last Friday in a genre he does not normally cover: aone-shot created by an assistant who works on the background art in

"It's R-18, but it's very good, so you should give it a read," Fujimoto commented. "Thanks very much."

Manga artist Eris Shino drew the 37-page "Boku Yori Sukoshi Taiyō ni Chikai" (A Little Closer to the Sun than Me) one-shot for the PriaL digital BL anthology's 32nd volume. It is the second story in the anthology. The language is Japanese-only, but is available for purchase globally on C'moA, Renta! , and Amazon Kindle.

Perhaps the most common response to Fujimoto's tweet from international fans is the following meme image:

Fujimoto posted the recommendation under his "Koharu Nagayama" alias. The account was briefly suspended last November for several days during the broadcast of the Chainsaw Man anime. The account jokingly claims to be a girl in her third year of elementary school who just happens to be a fan of Fire Punch and Chainsaw Man , but Fujimoto has been using it extensively to post creator commentary.