Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! Cast Mimic Their Characters' Poses at AnimeJapan

Left to Right: Kaori Nazuka (Arue), Aki Toyosaki (Yunyun), Miyu Tomita (Funifura), Rie Takahashi (Megumin), Sayumi Suzushiro (Dodonko), Maria Naganawa (Komekko), Shizuka Ishigami (Nerimaki) ©2023 暁なつめ・三嶋くろね／KADOKAWA／このすば爆焔製作委員会

This past weekend at AnimeJapan 2023's Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! stage show, the seven main cast members— Kaori Nazuka (Arue), Aki Toyosaki (Yunyun), Miyu Tomita (Funifura), Rie Takahashi (Megumin), Sayumi Suzushiro (Dodonko), Maria Naganawa (Komekko), Shizuka Ishigami (Nerimaki)—did their best to copy their characters' signature poses. How well do you think they did?

Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! will premiere in Japan on April 5 and stream on Crunchyroll in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding France, Germany, Italy, Portugal and Spain), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Source: Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! AnimeJapan 2023 stage show



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.