Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Anime Turns to Rabbits for April Fool's Day

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear ! How could you betray your core concept?! Exclusively for April Fool's Day, Kadokawa has released an adorable Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear visual swapping out the bear motif for a rabbit one. Accordingly, the title has been rebranded to "Usa Usa Usa Bunny!"

This visual not only references the fact that it's currently the Lunar Year of the Rabbit, it also depicts Yuna and Fina enjoying the Tsukimi festival. It's a bit off-season for April Fool's, considering that the festival is traditionally celebrated in mid-fall, but it also allows the visual to sneak in a reference to the popular Japanese folktale of the rabbit living on the moon.

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch! , the second anime season based on Kumanano and 029 's Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear light novels, will premiere on April 3.

