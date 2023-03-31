Voice Actress Marie Miyake Gets Married For Real This Time

Image via www.raccoon-dog.co.jp

The popular voice actressmade headlines in 2015 when she married fellow voice actressin. This Friday, however, she announced that she has entered a more conventional marriage.

"Thank you for always supporting me," she wrote in a tweet on Friday. "I apologize for talking about personal matters, but I got married the other day. My partner is someone outside the entertainment industry. He is a warm, gentle, and thoughtful person; sometimes, he admonishes me when I impulsively jump into things, and other times he gives me a push on the back."

"I still have much to learn, but I will not forget my gratitude to you all as I endeavor to create things and give performances to enhance your enjoyment another notch. I humbly ask for your continued support."

Miyake is best known for playing Aki Mikage in Silver Spoon , Ringo Oginome in Penguindrum , Tamaki Kasuga in Hiiro no Kakera - The Tamayori Princess Saga , Nana Abe in The [email protected] Cinderella Girls , and Namie Amamiya in Forest of Piano .