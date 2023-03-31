Interest
Voice Actress Marie Miyake Gets Married For Real This Time
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The popular voice actress Marie Miyake made headlines in 2015 when she married fellow voice actress Natsumi Takamori in Final Fantasy XIV. This Friday, however, she announced that she has entered a more conventional marriage.
"Thank you for always supporting me," she wrote in a tweet on Friday. "I apologize for talking about personal matters, but I got married the other day. My partner is someone outside the entertainment industry. He is a warm, gentle, and thoughtful person; sometimes, he admonishes me when I impulsively jump into things, and other times he gives me a push on the back."
"I still have much to learn, but I will not forget my gratitude to you all as I endeavor to create things and give performances to enhance your enjoyment another notch. I humbly ask for your continued support."
Miyake is best known for playing Aki Mikage in Silver Spoon, Ringo Oginome in Penguindrum, Tamaki Kasuga in Hiiro no Kakera - The Tamayori Princess Saga, Nana Abe in The [email protected] Cinderella Girls, and Namie Amamiya in Forest of Piano.