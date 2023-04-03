The Biggest Booth Displays at AnimeJapan 2023

From aarea modeled on the games, to Ai fromsinging her heart out on stage, here are the highlights!

With the start of a new business/school year in Japan comes a whole new year of anime for us fans to look forward to. And what better place to check out the 2023 anime slate than AnimeJapan? The annual event, which takes place just before the Spring anime season, offers a snapshot of the year's most hyped anime titles.

The booths had some wonderful displays this year, from a Super Mario Bros. Movie area modeled on the games, to Ai from Oshi no Ko singing her heart out on stage. Here are some of the highlights of what we saw at the show:

From King Amusement Creative

Shiraito Shuzo

Touken Ranbu the Movie

Akros x Aozoragear

Nijigen no Mori

Fate/Grand Order

Infinite

Bandai Namco

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2

Vinland Saga Season 2

Photo credit: Ken Iikura-Gross and Crystalyn Hodgkins



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.