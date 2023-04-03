×
Interest
The Biggest Booth Displays at AnimeJapan 2023

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
From a Super Mario Bros. Movie area modeled on the games, to Ai from Oshi no Ko singing her heart out on stage, here are the highlights!

With the start of a new business/school year in Japan comes a whole new year of anime for us fans to look forward to. And what better place to check out the 2023 anime slate than AnimeJapan? The annual event, which takes place just before the Spring anime season, offers a snapshot of the year's most hyped anime titles.

The booths had some wonderful displays this year, from a Super Mario Bros. Movie area modeled on the games, to Ai from Oshi no Ko singing her heart out on stage. Here are some of the highlights of what we saw at the show:

NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan

From King Amusement Creative

Satelight

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Tokyo MX

Tatsunoko Production

ADK Emotions

Warner Bros. Japan

Avex Pictures

TV Tokyo

Taito

Square Enix

VAP

Shiraito Shuzo

Touken Ranbu the Movie

Akros x Aozoragear

Graphinica

Love Live! School idol project series and GAMERS

Rinkai!

Studio Pierrot

Nijigen no Mori

TMS Entertainment

Aniplex

Fate/Grand Order

Infinite

Evil Line Records

d Anime Store

DMM TV

AT-X

Marvelous, Inc.

Bushiroad

Toei Animation

YTV

Bandai Namco

The [email protected]

The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2

Hell's Paradise

Vinland Saga Season 2

Kadokawa

Photo credit: Ken Iikura-Gross and Crystalyn Hodgkins

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
