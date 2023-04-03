Interest
The Biggest Booth Displays at AnimeJapan 2023
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
From a Super Mario Bros. Movie area modeled on the games, to Ai from Oshi no Ko singing her heart out on stage, here are the highlights!
With the start of a new business/school year in Japan comes a whole new year of anime for us fans to look forward to. And what better place to check out the 2023 anime slate than AnimeJapan? The annual event, which takes place just before the Spring anime season, offers a snapshot of the year's most hyped anime titles.
The booths had some wonderful displays this year, from a Super Mario Bros. Movie area modeled on the games, to Ai from Oshi no Ko singing her heart out on stage. Here are some of the highlights of what we saw at the show:
NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan
From King Amusement Creative
Satelight
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Tokyo MX
Tatsunoko Production
ADK Emotions
Warner Bros. Japan
Avex Pictures
TV Tokyo
Taito
Square Enix
VAP
Shiraito Shuzo
Touken Ranbu the Movie
Akros x Aozoragear
Graphinica
Love Live! School idol project series and GAMERS
Rinkai!
Studio Pierrot
Nijigen no Mori
TMS Entertainment
Aniplex
Fate/Grand Order
Infinite
Evil Line Records
d Anime Store
DMM TV
AT-X
Marvelous, Inc.
Bushiroad
Toei Animation
YTV
Bandai Namco
The [email protected]
The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2
Hell's Paradise
Vinland Saga Season 2
Kadokawa
Photo credit: Ken Iikura-Gross and Crystalyn Hodgkins
