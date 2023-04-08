My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU 10th Anniversary Anime Video Previews New Nagi Yanagi Song

Relive the biggest moments from the hit romantic dramedy

The My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU anime series celebrated its 10th anniversary on Wednesday. To celebrate the milestone as well as the Japanese release of the My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax Blu-Ray Box set, Marvelous, Inc. is streaming a promotional video featuring clips from all three seasons of the anime. The video previews a brand new Nagi Yanagi song: "Yuki Haru Ame" (Snow Spring Rain).

Nagi Yanagi performed the opening theme songs for My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! , and My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax .

The "Yuki Haru Ame" CD will ship physically in Japan on June 28, compiling the TV-size versions of Yanagi's previous theme songs for the series. Ponkan8 , who drew the illustrations for Wataru Watari 's My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected light novels, drew the jacket illustration.

As part of its 10th anniversary project, the series has also opened voting for various character polls, the results of which will be revealed in the upcoming Sōbu High School Service Club Radio and the Takuya Eguchi Loner Radio web shows.

The franchise will hold an all-night screening of the My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU anime on April 15, followed by all-night screenings of My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! on May 27 and My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Climax on June 17.

Source: Comic Natalie