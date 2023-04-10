Kodansha Is Considering English Release for CLAMP's Picture Book About Figure Skater Yuzuru Hanyu

Book inspired by Hanyu's recent solo ice show ships in Japan on September 1

Publisher Kodansha posted on its English Twitter account last Friday that it is considering releasing an English version of CLAMP 's tie-in picture book with the professional figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu. Kodansha is releasing the 64-page book in Japan on September 1.

At this stage, CLAMP and Yuzuru Hanyu's picture book will only be released in Japanese, but we're considering releasing an English version in future! — KODANSHA (@KODANSHA_EN) April 7, 2023

The book is titled "Gift" after Hanyu's solo ice show, which took place on February 26. Hanyu said he was searching for ways to express his own stories not only through skating but also in the world of picture books. He reportedly askedto draw the illustrations, and they accepted the offer. Hanyu commented: "This time, I have created the story of 'Gift' by envisioning many different things. In my imagination, there is also a picture book story called 'Gift,' and I wantedto bring it to life."

CLAMP commented: "We were really surprised when we received this consultation. We want to help deliver another 'Gift' conceived by Mr. Hanyu to everyone through this picture book, which is different from the unprecedented 'Gift' performance."

The publisher previously stated that it is looking into possibly releasing the book in other languages.