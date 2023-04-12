Brave group Opens Gender Neutral VTuber Auditions for New HareVare Group

Company also revamps general audition process

The IT service company, best known for running the popular Virtual YouTuber groups Vspo! and Palette Project, announced on Monday that it has opened auditions for a new VTuber group: HareVare. The group promises to be more diverse than's previous projects by showcasing both female- and male-presenting talent. The group is planned to debut in June.

The company is also revamping its audition process in general to allow anyone to audition regardless of prior VTubing or performance-related experience. Applicants can audition to the Brave group umbrella, and the company will select which brand best fits each individual. Those who apply for a specific group will also undergo the same general audition process. The auditions correspond to Vspo!, RIOT MUSIC, Palette Project, MUGEN LIVE, HareVare, and potential future projects.

The conditions for applicants are as follows:

At least 18 years of age.

Able to commit to at least a year of VTuber activities.

Able to focus on the types of activities in line with their assigned projects.

Consent to exclusive contracts (i.e. independent activities or collaborating with other companies will be contractually forbidden).

Note that the audition form and instructions are in Japanese.

The HareVare group is managed under Brave group 's newly established ENILIS subsidiary, which will also handle the revamped audition process. Participants of the HareVare group may have a chance to re-debut under one of Brave group 's already established projects such as Vspo! or a brand new group. The HareVare group specializes in "charismatic conversationalists."

Brave group also announced last Friday that its RIOT MUSIC Virtual Music Agency will hold its annual Re:Volt concert both in-person on April 15 at LINE Cube Shibuya in Tokyo and online via the RIOT MUSIC's official YouTube Channel. In-person event tickets cost 1,000 yen (about US$7), while the livestream is free. The concert will also have a free preview night on April 14.

